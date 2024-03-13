Wednesday, March 13, 2024
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Garden Communities Begins Leasing 126-Unit Apartment Complex in Florham Park, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Locally based developer Garden Communities has begun leasing 147 Columbia, a 126-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Florham Park. The site formerly housed an office building, and the redevelopment began last year. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 861 to 1,535 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and individual washers and dryers. Rents start at $2,600 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

