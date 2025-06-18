Garden Communities Begins Leasing 154-Unit Apartment Complex in Princeton, New Jersey

PRINCETON, N.J. — New Jersey-based owner-operator Garden Communities has begun leasing Phase I of Lofts at Princeton, a 154-unit apartment complex in Central New Jersey. Phase I features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with a maximum size of 1,620 square feet. Lofts at Princeton will ultimately consist of 656 duplex and loft-style units that will be developed across three phases and amenities such as a pool, outdoor lounge with grilling stations, pocket parks, an entertainment/game room, children’s playroom and a package handling center. Rents start at $2,400 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.