TRUMBULL, CONN. — New Jersey-based developer Garden Communities has begun leasing The Residences at Main, a 260-unit apartment community in Trumbull, located in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. The unit mix consists of 70 one-bedroom apartments and 190 two-bedroom residences that range in size from 730 to 1,230 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, package locker system and a pet park. Rents start at $2,370 per month for a one-bedroom unit.