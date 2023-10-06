Garden Communities Begins Leasing 270-Unit Multifamily Property in Springfield, New Jersey

SPRINGFIELD, N.J. — Locally based developer Garden Communities has begun leasing The Metropolitan, a 270-unit multifamily property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Springfield. The property consists of 223 one- and two-bedroom apartments, 47 two- and three-bedroom townhomes and 5,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coffee bar, community room, coworking spaces and an outdoor kitchen with grilling and dining stations. Leasing for the townhomes is underway, with rents starting at $6,945 per month. Leasing of the apartments will commence early next year.