REBusinessOnline

Garden Communities Begins Leasing 377-Unit Apartment Complex in Hackensack, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

The-Jefferson-Hackensack

Residents of The Jefferson, a new apartment community in Hackensack, have access to The Shops at Riverside, Restaurant Row and Hackensack’s Uptown Brewery District, as well as the New Bridge Landing-River Edge public transit station.

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Locally based developer Garden Communities has begun leasing The Jefferson, a 377-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Hackensack. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners, The Jefferson features one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 735 to 1,598 square feet. Residences are furnished with quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, individual washers and dryers and keyless entry mechanisms. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, private bowling alleys, a billiards and entertainment room, golf simulator, business center, children’s playroom, outdoor grilling and dining areas, meditation gardens and a dog park. Rents start at $2,240 per month for a one-bedroom unit.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  