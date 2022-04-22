Garden Communities Begins Leasing 377-Unit Apartment Complex in Hackensack, New Jersey

Residents of The Jefferson, a new apartment community in Hackensack, have access to The Shops at Riverside, Restaurant Row and Hackensack’s Uptown Brewery District, as well as the New Bridge Landing-River Edge public transit station.

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Locally based developer Garden Communities has begun leasing The Jefferson, a 377-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Hackensack. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners, The Jefferson features one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 735 to 1,598 square feet. Residences are furnished with quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, individual washers and dryers and keyless entry mechanisms. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, private bowling alleys, a billiards and entertainment room, golf simulator, business center, children’s playroom, outdoor grilling and dining areas, meditation gardens and a dog park. Rents start at $2,240 per month for a one-bedroom unit.