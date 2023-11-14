Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Legacy-Place-East-Brunswick-New-Jersey
Residents at Legacy Place in East Brunswick, New Jersey, will also have access to various pocket parks and open green spaces interspersed throughout the property.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Garden Communities Begins Leasing 520-Unit Apartment Community in East Brunswick, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Garden Communities has begun leasing Legacy Place, a 520-unit multifamily project located in the Northern New Jersey community of East Brunswick. The development features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units across two buildings with garage parking and 18,000 square feet of retail space, all on a 25-acre site. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a coworking lounge, fitness center, dog park and walking trails. Rents start at roughly $2,300 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

You may also like

PGIM Provides $188M Refinancing for Multifamily Portfolio in...

PAGEWOOD, Wile Interests Unveil Plans for Mixed-Use Redevelopment...

Greenrock Capital, Petros PACE Arrange $62.6M C-PACE Financing...

Ti Cold Completes 300,000 SF Cold Storage Facility...

Brinkmann Constructors Breaks Ground on 729-Bed Student Housing...

Friedman Brokers $25.7M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

Kraus-Anderson Completes $2M Renovation for Modist Brewing in...

United Fulfillment Signs 217,986 SF Industrial Lease in...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 200-Unit Active Adult Complex...