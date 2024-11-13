Garden Communities Completes 126-Unit Apartment Complex in Florham Park, New Jersey

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Locally based developer Garden Communities has completed 147 Columbia, a 126-unit apartment complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Florham Park. The site formerly housed an office building, and the redevelopment began in 2023. Units come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans and range in size from 861 to 1,535 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and individual washers and dryers. Leasing began in March, at which time rents started at $2,600 per month for a one-bedroom apartment. Today, rents start at about $2,800 per month for a one-bedroom unit.