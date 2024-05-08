Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Legacy-Place-East-Brunswick-New-Jersey
Residents at Legacy Place in East Brunswick, New Jersey, will also have access to various pocket parks and open green spaces interspersed throughout the property.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Garden Communities Completes 520-Unit Apartment Community in East Brunswick, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Garden Communities has completed Legacy Place, a 520-unit multifamily project located in the Northern New Jersey community of East Brunswick. The development features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units across two buildings with garage parking and 18,000 square feet of retail space, all on a 25-acre site. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a coworking lounge, fitness center, dog park and walking trails. Leasing began in November, at which time rents started at roughly $2,300 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

