Garden Communities Completes 520-Unit Apartment Community in East Brunswick, New Jersey

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — New Jersey-based developer Garden Communities has completed Legacy Place, a 520-unit multifamily project located in the Northern New Jersey community of East Brunswick. The development features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units across two buildings with garage parking and 18,000 square feet of retail space, all on a 25-acre site. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining areas, a coworking lounge, fitness center, dog park and walking trails. Leasing began in November, at which time rents started at roughly $2,300 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.