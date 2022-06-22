Garden Communities Completes Lease-Up of 198-Unit Apartment Community in Basking Ridge, New Jersey

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. — Locally based developer Garden Communities has completed the lease-up of the initial phase of The Enclave at Dewy Meadows, a 198-unit apartment community in the Northern New Jersey community of Basking Ridge. Construction of the second phase is underway and expected to be complete by the end of the year. The Enclave at Dewy Meadows features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a leasing office, business center, fitness center, clubrooms with kitchen areas and a children’s playroom. Information on starting rents was not disclosed.