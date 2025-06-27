Friday, June 27, 2025
Garden Communities Completes Lease-Up of 260-Unit Apartment Complex in Trumbull, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

TRUMBULL, CONN. — New Jersey-based developer Garden Communities has completed the lease-up of The Residences at Main, a 260-unit apartment community in Trumbull, located in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. The property is now more than 90 percent occupied. The unit mix consists of 70 one-bedroom apartments and 190 two-bedroom residences that range in size from 740 to 1,250 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, package locker system and a pet park. Leasing began in May 2023.

