CLARK, N.J. — Locally based developer Garden Communities has completed the lease-up of Walnut Hill, a 177-unit apartment complex in Clark, about 23 miles southwest of New York City. The newly built property is now fully occupied and recently secured a long-term debt structure. Units come in one- and two-bedroom units, and amenities include a fitness center, pool, clubhouse with lounges and a game room. About 15 percent (28 units) of the residences are reserved as affordable housing.