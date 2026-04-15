Wednesday, April 15, 2026
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Two-Legacy-Place-East-Brunswick
The design of Legacy Place in East Brunswick emphasizes green space outdoor recreation via walking paths, an enclosed dog run, a central green area and several pocket parks.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Garden Communities Completes Phase II of 520-Unit Apartment Community in Central New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Locally based owner-operator Garden Communities has completed Phase II of Legacy Place, a 520-unit apartment community in East Brunswick, located roughly midway between Newark and Trenton. The site spans 25 acres, and the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as townhome residences. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, entertainment lounge, outdoor grilling and dining stations, coworking space, a children’s playroom, bowling alleys and catering kitchens, as well as 18,000 square feet of retail space. Monthly rents start at $2,090 for a studio apartment. Phase I of Legacy Place was completed in spring 2024.

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