Garden Communities Completes Phase II of 520-Unit Apartment Community in Central New Jersey

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Locally based owner-operator Garden Communities has completed Phase II of Legacy Place, a 520-unit apartment community in East Brunswick, located roughly midway between Newark and Trenton. The site spans 25 acres, and the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as townhome residences. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, entertainment lounge, outdoor grilling and dining stations, coworking space, a children’s playroom, bowling alleys and catering kitchens, as well as 18,000 square feet of retail space. Monthly rents start at $2,090 for a studio apartment. Phase I of Legacy Place was completed in spring 2024.