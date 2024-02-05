Monday, February 5, 2024
Garden Communities Florida Delivers Two Buildings at New Tampa Palms Multifamily Development

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Garden Communities Florida, an affiliate of New Jersey-based Garden Communities, has delivered the first two buildings at New Tampa Palms, the developer’s new apartment community underway at 7970 Tampa Palms Blvd. in Tampa. Upon completion, the property will feature 402 units ranging from 1,264 to 1,571 square feet in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community will include a swimming pool, playground, fire pits, a pet park and a clubhouse with a fitness center, catering kitchen and coffee station. The property’s leasing office is now open, and monthly rental rates at the community begin at $1,075.

