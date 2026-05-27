Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Newton-Crossing
Newton Crossing is located at 1165 Washington St., half a mile from the local commuter rail station.
DevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Garden Communities Nears Completion of 292-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Boston

by Taylor Williams

NEWTON, MASS. — Garden Communities, a New Jersey-based owner-operator, is nearing completion of Newton Crossing, a 292-unit multifamily project that will be located on the western outskirts of Boston. Newton Crossing will comprise three buildings that will house studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a game room with billiards, conference rooms, flex lounge areas, a fitness center, golf simulator and a rooftop terrace. Marketing and leasing initiatives are now underway, although information on starting rents was not immediately available.

You may also like

CBRE Negotiates $6.9M Sale of Industrial Building in...

CenterSquare Buys 32,242 SF Shopping Center in Warrington,...

BrightTower Signs 13,857 SF Office Lease in Midtown...

CBRE Negotiates $34.5M Million Sale of Multifamily Community...

Keystone Group Buys 378-Room Sheraton Indianapolis City Centre,...

TCC Breaks Ground on 788,320 SF Spec Warehouse...

Interra Realty Brokers $23M Sale of Apartment Complex...

American Landmark Acquires 400-Unit Apartment Community in Buford,...

Related Breaks Ground on $200M Multifamily Project Along...