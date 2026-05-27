Garden Communities Nears Completion of 292-Unit Multifamily Project in Metro Boston

NEWTON, MASS. — Garden Communities, a New Jersey-based owner-operator, is nearing completion of Newton Crossing, a 292-unit multifamily project that will be located on the western outskirts of Boston. Newton Crossing will comprise three buildings that will house studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a game room with billiards, conference rooms, flex lounge areas, a fitness center, golf simulator and a rooftop terrace. Marketing and leasing initiatives are now underway, although information on starting rents was not immediately available.