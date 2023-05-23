Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Garden Communities Opens 377-Unit Jefferson Apartments in Hackensack, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Locally based developer Garden Communities has opened The Jefferson, a 377-unit apartment community located outside of New York City in Hackensack. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners, The Jefferson features one- and two- bedroom units ranging in size from 735 to 1,598 square feet, with most residences offering private balconies/patios. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, private bowling alley, a billiards and entertainment room, golf simulator, children’s playroom, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a dog park. Rents start at $2,490 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

You may also like

Clay Residential Breaks Ground on 368-Unit Single-Family Rental...

Partners Real Estate Arranges Sale of 22-Unit Apartment...

Port One Underway on 500,000 SF Spec Industrial...

CPP Acquires 220-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Downtown...

Knickpoint Ventures Tops Off Construction of $250M Film...

SLIB Brokers Sale of 81-Unit Assisted Living Community...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5M Sale of Multifamily...

GFI Realty Arranges $4.1M Sale of Bronx Multifamily...

Generichem Corp. Signs 27,500 SF Life Sciences Lease...