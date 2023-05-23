Garden Communities Opens 377-Unit Jefferson Apartments in Hackensack, New Jersey

HACKENSACK, N.J. — Locally based developer Garden Communities has opened The Jefferson, a 377-unit apartment community located outside of New York City in Hackensack. Designed by Minno & Wasko Architects & Planners, The Jefferson features one- and two- bedroom units ranging in size from 735 to 1,598 square feet, with most residences offering private balconies/patios. Communal amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, private bowling alley, a billiards and entertainment room, golf simulator, children’s playroom, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a dog park. Rents start at $2,490 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.