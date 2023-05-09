Garden Communities Underway on 126-Unit Multifamily Project in Florham Park, New Jersey

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Locally based developer Garden Communities is underway on construction of a two-building, 126-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Florham Park. The site at 147 Columbia Turnpike formerly housed an office building. Units will come in one- and two-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 1,200 square feet, and amenities will include a fitness center, resident lounge and multiple open green spaces. Completion of the first building is slated for the end of the year.