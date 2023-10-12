Thursday, October 12, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
240-W.-State.-St.-Trenton
The undisclosed buyer plans to convert the office building at 240 W. State. St. in downtown Trenton into an apartment complex with a variety of unit types.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheastOffice

Garden State Commercial Sells 240,000 SF Office Building in Trenton, Buyer Plans Residential Conversion

by Taylor Williams

TRENTON, N.J. — Garden State Commercial Properties has sold a 240,000-square-foot office building located at 240 W. State St. in downtown Trenton to an undisclosed buyer that plans to redevelop the 16-story building for residential usage. The new complex will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and amenities such as a fitness center, pool and ground-floor café. In addition, the company will renovate the building’s enclosed parking garage. Completion of the conversion is slated for 2026. Jerry Fennelly of Fennelly Associates represented both parties in the sale.

You may also like

Skender Completes Transformation of Former McDonald’s Campus in...

JLL Arranges Sale of 54,120 SF Retail Center...

Investors Realty Brokers $6.2M Sale of Office Building...

The Life Properties Underway on $6.1M Renovation at...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 37,854 SF Healthcare Property...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.8M Sale of Industrial...

DIGroup Architecture Relocates Philadelphia Office to Budd Bioworks

Core5 to Develop 764,640 SF Speculative Industrial Park...

PGIM Sells 646,436 SF Industrial Park in Central...