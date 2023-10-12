Garden State Commercial Sells 240,000 SF Office Building in Trenton, Buyer Plans Residential Conversion

TRENTON, N.J. — Garden State Commercial Properties has sold a 240,000-square-foot office building located at 240 W. State St. in downtown Trenton to an undisclosed buyer that plans to redevelop the 16-story building for residential usage. The new complex will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and amenities such as a fitness center, pool and ground-floor café. In addition, the company will renovate the building’s enclosed parking garage. Completion of the conversion is slated for 2026. Jerry Fennelly of Fennelly Associates represented both parties in the sale.