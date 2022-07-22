Gardner Batt Divests of 200,000 SF Logistics Building Near Salt Lake City for $103.8M

WEST JORDAN, UTAH — Gardner Batt has completed the $103.8 million disposition of an industrial logistics property located at 7001 New Bingham Highway in West Jordan. A joint venture between Greenlaw Partners and Mirae Asset Global Investments acquired the asset, along with two other buildings in the three-building portfolio, for a combined total of $291.5 million.

Built in 2022 on 76 acres, the building totals 200,000 square feet. The other two buildings in the portfolio included a 201,096-square-foot asset at 989 W. Center St. in Salt Lake City and a 146,194-square-foot building at 398 E. 1100 South St. in American Fork, Utah. The facilities feature up-to-date clear heights, lighting, vehicle and trailer parking, and fire suppression.

Jeff Chiate, Mike Adey, Brad Brandenburg and Matthew Leupold of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group, together with Tom Freeman and Travis Healey of Cushman & Wakefield’s Salt Lake City office, represented the seller in the transaction.