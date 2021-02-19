Gardner Capital Breaks Ground on Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Hurst, Texas

HURST, TEXAS — Gardner Capital has broken ground on Gala at Central Park, an affordable seniors housing community in the Fort Worth suburb of Hurst. The 94-unit complex, which will offer a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, will include a three-story residential building and a two-story clubhouse with a variety of amenities. Construction in slated for completion in early 2022. Treymore Construction will serve as general contractor for the project. Hurst Public Facility Corp. is the development partner, while NDC Corporate and Redstone are the financial partners for the transaction.