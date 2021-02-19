REBusinessOnline

Gardner Capital Breaks Ground on Affordable Seniors Housing Project in Hurst, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

HURST, TEXAS — Gardner Capital has broken ground on Gala at Central Park, an affordable seniors housing community in the Fort Worth suburb of Hurst. The 94-unit complex, which will offer a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, will include a three-story residential building and a two-story clubhouse with a variety of amenities. Construction in slated for completion in early 2022. Treymore Construction will serve as general contractor for the project. Hurst Public Facility Corp. is the development partner, while NDC Corporate and Redstone are the financial partners for the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  