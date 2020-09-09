REBusinessOnline

Gardner Capital, City of Fate to Develop 185-Unit Seniors Housing Community

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

Gala-at-Fate

Gala at Fate, a 185-unit seniors housing community that will be located northeast of Dallas, is expected to be complete in January 2022.

FATE, TEXAS — Private equity firm Gardner Capital has partnered with the City of Fate, located northeast of Dallas, to develop Gala at Fate, a 185-unit affordable seniors housing community. The city will lease the land to Gardner Capital, with plans for long-term ownership by the public-private partnership. CREA and Citibank are additional financial partners for the project, with Citibank providing both construction and permanent financing. Treymore Construction is the general contractor for Gala at Fate, which is expected to be complete in January 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
10
Webinar: How are Student Housing P3s Moving Forward During the Pandemic?
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  