Gardner Capital, City of Fate to Develop 185-Unit Seniors Housing Community

Gala at Fate, a 185-unit seniors housing community that will be located northeast of Dallas, is expected to be complete in January 2022.

FATE, TEXAS — Private equity firm Gardner Capital has partnered with the City of Fate, located northeast of Dallas, to develop Gala at Fate, a 185-unit affordable seniors housing community. The city will lease the land to Gardner Capital, with plans for long-term ownership by the public-private partnership. CREA and Citibank are additional financial partners for the project, with Citibank providing both construction and permanent financing. Treymore Construction is the general contractor for Gala at Fate, which is expected to be complete in January 2022.