Gardner Capital Completes 96-Unit Provision at North Valentine Apartments Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Provision at North Valentine in Hurst totals 96 units.

HURST, TEXAS — Gardner Capital, a family-owned private equity firm focused on the multifamily sector, has completed Provision at North Valentine, a 96-unit apartment community located in the northeastern Fort Worth suburb of Hurst. The property features one- and two-bedroom floor plans with granite countertops, breakfast bars and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, onsite laundry facilities, outdoor grilling areas and a playground. Rents for one-bedroom units range from $361 to $789 per month, while rents for two-bedroom units range from $429 to $942 per month.