REBusinessOnline

Gardner Capital Completes 96-Unit Provision at North Valentine Apartments Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

Provision-at-North-Valentine-Hurst

Provision at North Valentine in Hurst totals 96 units.

HURST, TEXAS — Gardner Capital, a family-owned private equity firm focused on the multifamily sector, has completed Provision at North Valentine, a 96-unit apartment community located in the northeastern Fort Worth suburb of Hurst. The property features one- and two-bedroom floor plans with granite countertops, breakfast bars and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, onsite laundry facilities, outdoor grilling areas and a playground. Rents for one-bedroom units range from $361 to $789 per month, while rents for two-bedroom units range from $429 to $942 per month.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  