Gardner Capital Completes Development of 50-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Cincinnati

Roselawn Gardens is a LEED Silver-certified community.

CINCINNATI — Gardner Capital has completed development of Roselawn Gardens, a 50-unit affordable seniors housing community in Cincinnati. Eligible residents must earn 30 to 60 percent of the area median income. The unit mix features 11 one-bedroom apartments and 39 two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include meal service, a media room, health and wellness clinic, community room and public transportation. Project partners include the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority and the Ohio Housing Finance Agency. Financial partners include Fifth Third Bank and Stratford Capital. Arco Construction served as the general contractor. Wallick Communities will manage the property.