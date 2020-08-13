Gardner Capital Opens Affordable Seniors Housing Community with On-Site Food Pantry in Phoenix

Located in Phoenix, El Caro Apartments features 102 affordable senior apartments and an on-site food pantry.

PHOENIX — Gardner Capital has completed construction of El Caro Apartments, a 102-unit affordable senior apartment complex in Phoenix. The property also features a food pantry on-site.

Gardner Capital worked with the City of Phoenix Housing Department and the Arizona Department of Housing, as well as financial partners Citibank and Enterprise Community. Kitchell served as the general contractor.

“We recognized the dual needs for seniors housing and food pantries when developing this site with the aim of creating comfortable, flexible living spaces while reducing food insecurity in the Phoenix area,” says Michael Gardner, president and CEO of Gardner Capital.