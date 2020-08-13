REBusinessOnline

Gardner Capital Opens Affordable Seniors Housing Community with On-Site Food Pantry in Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

El-Caro-Apts-Phoenix-AZ

Located in Phoenix, El Caro Apartments features 102 affordable senior apartments and an on-site food pantry.

PHOENIX — Gardner Capital has completed construction of El Caro Apartments, a 102-unit affordable senior apartment complex in Phoenix. The property also features a food pantry on-site.

Gardner Capital worked with the City of Phoenix Housing Department and the Arizona Department of Housing, as well as financial partners Citibank and Enterprise Community. Kitchell served as the general contractor.

“We recognized the dual needs for seniors housing and food pantries when developing this site with the aim of creating comfortable, flexible living spaces while reducing food insecurity in the Phoenix area,” says Michael Gardner, president and CEO of Gardner Capital.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
25
Michigan Retail Outlook: How is Michigan’s Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  