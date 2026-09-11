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The-Harlow-Oklahoma-City
Named after Prohibition-era Hollywood starlet Jean Harlow, The Harlow, a 265-unit apartment building in downtown Oklahoma City, is an adaptive reuse of two historic buildings. As part of the project, the development team re-opened underground pedestrian tunnels linking the original two structures.
DevelopmentMultifamilyOklahomaTexas

Gardner Tanenbaum Completes $60M Adaptive Reuse Project in Downtown Oklahoma City

by Taylor Williams

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gardner Tanenbaum Holdings has completed a $60 million adaptive reuse project in downtown Oklahoma City. The project converted two historic buildings —the Tradesmen National Bank building at 101 N. Broadway and the Medical Arts building at 100 Park Ave., both of which were constructed in the early 1920s — into a 265-unit apartment complex known as The Harlow. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and also includes 4,300 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a game room, fitness center, movie theater, bowling alley and coworking space. Rents start at roughly $1,100 per month for a studio apartment.

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