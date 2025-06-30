Monday, June 30, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
300 M Street was 53 percent leased at the time of sale to defense firms and subcontractors with the U.S. Navy.
AcquisitionsDistrict of ColumbiaOfficeSoutheast

Garfield, Broad Creek Capital Acquire 285,000 SF Office Building in D.C.

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A partnership between Garfield Investments and Broad Creek Capital has acquired a 285,000-square-foot, eight-story office building located at 300 M St. SE in Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard district. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Bradley Allen of Eastdil brokered the transaction.

Situated two blocks from the Navy Yard Metro Station and opposite the Washington Navy Yard, the property was 53 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including defense firms and subcontractors of the U.S. Navy. The office building includes a 7,000-square-foot conference facility, fitness center, 24-hour security and 304 underground parking spaces.

Garfield and Broad Creek have selected Greg Tomasso of Avison Young to handle leasing at 300 M.

You may also like

EdgeCore to Invest $17B for New Data Center...

Atlantic Union Bank Closes Sale of $2B of...

JLL Arranges $97.3M Sale of Industrial Facility in...

MCB Breaks Ground on $44M Civic Project at...

Cavan Cos. Sells Build-to-Rent Project in Gilbert, Arizona...

Cohen Asset Management Acquires 168,000 SF Desert Cove...

Brinkmann Real Estate Buys 180-Unit Apartment Community in...

Whitestone REIT Acquires 86,907 SF Shopping Center in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 31,701 SF...