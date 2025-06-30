Garfield, Broad Creek Capital Acquire 285,000 SF Office Building in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A partnership between Garfield Investments and Broad Creek Capital has acquired a 285,000-square-foot, eight-story office building located at 300 M St. SE in Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard district. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Bradley Allen of Eastdil brokered the transaction.

Situated two blocks from the Navy Yard Metro Station and opposite the Washington Navy Yard, the property was 53 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including defense firms and subcontractors of the U.S. Navy. The office building includes a 7,000-square-foot conference facility, fitness center, 24-hour security and 304 underground parking spaces.

Garfield and Broad Creek have selected Greg Tomasso of Avison Young to handle leasing at 300 M.