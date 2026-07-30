Thursday, July 30, 2026
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The new ownership plans to put an amenity level on the 12th floor of 1667 K Street NW, a nearly 200,000-square-foot office building in Washington, D.C.
AcquisitionsDistrict of ColumbiaOfficeSoutheast

Garfield Investments, Broad Creek Capital Buy Office Building in D.C., Plan $10M Renovation

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A partnership between Garfield Investments and Broad Creek Capital has purchased 1667 K Street NW, a nearly 200,000-square-foot office building overlooking Farragut Square in Washington, D.C. The undisclosed seller sold the property to the partnership for $26.2 million. Andrew Weir of JLL brokered the transaction.

The new ownership has selected Seth Benhard of JLL to lease the office building. JLL will also provide property management services. Garfield plans to invest approximately $10 million in capital improvements at 1667 K Street NW, which will includes installing an amenity floor on the top level.

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