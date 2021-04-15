Garling Construction to Break Ground on First Building at 145-Acre Logistics Park in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

The first building of Edgewood Logistics Park will span 200,000 square feet.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — Garling Construction is scheduled to break ground next month on the first building at Edgewood Logistics Park, a 145-acre industrial business park in southwest Cedar Rapids. The first building will span 200,000 square feet and will be built on a speculative basis. It will feature a clear height of 36 feet and more than 50 truck docks. Situated at the northeast corner of Edgewood Road and 76th Avenue, Edgewood Logistics Park will house approximately 1.5 million square feet of industrial buildings upon completion for a total value of more than $125 million. The development group undertaking the project is privately held and locally owned. GLD Commercial is the leasing agent.