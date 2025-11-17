Garrett Cos. Acquires 12.6-Acre Parcel in Englewood, Colorado, for Multifamily Development

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Colorado-based The Garrett Cos. has acquired a 12.6-acre development site at 8600 S. Valley Highway in Englewood, from Grace Chapel for an undisclosed price. The buyer is developing Garrett Park Meadow, a 317-unit apartment property on the site. Currently under construction, the community will feature a clubhouse with full amenities and six four-story residential buildings with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Eric Roth, Martin Roth and Chris Cowan of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.