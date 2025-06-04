Garrett Cos. Breaks Ground on 163-Unit Multifamily Property in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — The Garrett Cos., as developer and contractor, has begun construction on a multifamily development in Colorado Springs. Ware Malcomb’s Denver and Chicago offices are providing architecture and civil engineering services for the project. Situated on 7.2 acres at the intersection of Barnes Road and Rio Vista Street, the garden-style property will offer 163 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Each unit will have a full-sized washer/dryer. Community amenities will include a resort-style pool and spa with cabanas, a fitness center, dog park, clubhouse with lounge, billiards and arcade games and coworking and private office spaces.