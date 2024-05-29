Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Plaza-Taos-Chandler-AZ
The Plaza Taos in Chandler, Ariz., features 164 apartments, a heated swimming pool and spa, an off-leash dog park, indoor dog spa and outdoor kitchen with gas grills.
Garrett Cos. Divests of 164-Unit The Plaza Taos Apartment Complex in Chandler, Arizona

by Amy Works

CHANDLER, ARIZ. — The Garrett Cos. has sold The Plaza Taos, a multifamily community in Chandler, to Olympus Partners for an undisclosed price. 

Situated off Arizona State Route 87, The Plaza Taos features 164 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, washers/dryers and oversized patios/balconies.

Completed in 2023, the community offers a heated swimming pool and spa, an off-leash pet park, indoor dog spa and outdoor kitchen with gas grills.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. Additionally, Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant and Jake Vitta of IPA Capital Markets secured a seven-year loan on behalf of the buyer.

