Garrett Cos. Sells Multifamily Property in Centennial, Colorado to Sunroad Enterprises for $47.8M

Located in Centennial, Colo., The Mezz at Fiddlers Green features 149 units, a swimming pool with poolside food service from I.C. Brewhouse and a 1,600-square-foot fitness center.

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — The Garrett Cos. has completed the disposition of The Mezz at Fiddlers Green, an apartment community located 6440 S. Syracuse Way in Centennial. Sunroad Enterprises purchased the newly constructed property for $47.8 million.

Dan Woodward, David Potarf and Matt Barnett of CBRE Capital Markets in Denver represented the seller, while Rocco Mandala of CBRE’s Phoenix office secured financing for the buyer.

Situated on 3.5 acres within the Denver Tech Center, The Mezz at Fiddlers Green features 149 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units with open-concept layouts, designer white cabinetry, granite countertops, plank flooring, crown molding, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplashes.

The community offers a 1,600-square-foot fitness center, bike repair station, bike racks, electric vehicle charging stations, outdoor kitchen, firepit, pet grooming area and rentable storage rooms. Additionally, the property features a pool with sun shelf, spa and cabanas, which receive poolside delivery service from I.C. Brewhouse, an on-site restaurant that was included in the transaction.