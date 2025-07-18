Friday, July 18, 2025
Garrett Development, Willmeng Break Ground on Self-Storage Facility in Peoria, Arizona

by Amy Works

PEORIA, ARIZ. — Garrett Development Corp. (GDC), with Willmeng Construction as general contractor, has broken ground on a 110,136-square-foot self-storage facility at 24027 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway in Peoria. Designed by RKAA Architects, the facility will feature 1,129 square feet of office space, 53,939 square feet of storage on the first floor and 55,068 square feet of storage on the basement level. Construction is slated for completion in June 2026, with the facility scheduled to open by third-quarter 2026.

