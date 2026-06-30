Tuesday, June 30, 2026
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AcquisitionsMidwestMissouriRetail

Gart Properties Acquires 158,000 SF Shopping Center in Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Gart Properties has acquired Village at Burlington Creek, a 158,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Kansas City’s Northland corridor. Situated less than 10 miles from downtown with direct access to I-29, Village at Burlington Creek is home to Sprouts Farmers Market, Orangetheory Fitness, Club Pilates, Caribou Coffee, Taco Bell and a variety of daily needs businesses. The acquisition marks Gart’s first outside of Colorado. Chris Robertson of Newmark Zimmer represented Gart. PNC financed the transaction.

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