VAIL VALLEY, COLO. — Gart Properties has purchased Edwards Corner, a neighborhood center at 56 Edwards Village Blvd. in Vail Valley, from Edwards Corner LLC for an undisclosed price. Built in 2004, Edwards Corner features 48,351 square feet of retail space and is currently leased to nearly 50 local businesses, including Hovey & Harrison, Drunken Goat, Cut Meat & Seafood and Il Mago. Jon Hendrickson and Aaron Johnson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.