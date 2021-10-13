REBusinessOnline

Gart Properties, Elkco Properties Sell West Sixth Commerce Center in Colorado for $17.8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

DocuVault will occupy a portion of the 154,950-square-foot industrial property located at 11111 West 6th Ave. in Lakewood, Colo.

LAKEWOOD, COLO. — Gart Properties and Elkco Properties have completed the disposition of West Sixth Commerce Center, an industrial property located at 11111 West 6th Ave. in Lakewood. DocuVault acquired the asset for $17.8 million.

DocuVault will occupy 52,877 square feet of the 154,950-square-foot building and lease the remaining space. The property features 32-foot clear heights and heavy power.

Buzz Miller and Peter Beugg of Stream Realty Partners represented the seller, while Matt Capecelatro of Citywide Commercial Properties and Mark Dwyer of Lincoln Property Co. represented the buyer in the transaction.

