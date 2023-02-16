Gatehouse Capital to Develop 132-Room Hilton-Branded Hotel in Oklahoma City

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Oklahoma, Texas

The scissortail, the state bird of Oklahoma, is the leading design inspiration for the Lively Hotel.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dallas-based Gatehouse Capital will develop a 132-room hotel with OAK, a 20-acre mixed-use project in Oklahoma City by Veritas Development. The property will be branded as the Lively Hotel, which is part of the Hilton family of brands. Amenities will include a pool, onsite restaurant, rooftop bar, fitness center, 2,600 square feet of meeting and event space and 13,500 square feet of retail space. Nelson Worldwide is the project architect, and Vincit Constructors is the general contractor. Valor Bank provided construction financing. Sitework is underway, and construction is expected to last about 24 months.