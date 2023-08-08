Thursday, August 10, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentMixed-UseOklahomaTexas

Gatehouse Capital Tops Out 132-Room Hotel at OAK Mixed-Use Project in Oklahoma City

by Taylor Williams

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dallas-based Gatehouse Capital has topped out a 132-room boutique hotel that is part of Phase I of OAK, a 20-acre mixed-used project in Oklahoma City. The first phase also includes 135,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 320 apartments and a 7,000-square-foot central green space. Phase II will feature 100,000 square feet of office space and an additional 85,000 square feet of retail space. Full completion is slated for next September. Veritas Development is the master developer of OAK.

You may also like

Madison Realty Capital Originates $240M Acquisition Loan for...

JLL Brokers Sale of 261,730 SF Eastchase Market...

Hicks Ventures to Develop 200,000 SF Mass-Timber Office...

Floor & Décor to Open Warehouse Store, Design...

Newmark Negotiates 105,840 SF Industrial Lease in Manor,...

HASA Signs 33,550 SF Industrial Lease in Rhome,...

Blue Ox Group Arranges Sale of 9,200 SF...

BH Properties Purchases 322,000 SF Anchorage Square Mixed-Use...

Greystar Opens One Six Six Luxury Apartment Building...