Gatehouse Capital Tops Out 132-Room Hotel at OAK Mixed-Use Project in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dallas-based Gatehouse Capital has topped out a 132-room boutique hotel that is part of Phase I of OAK, a 20-acre mixed-used project in Oklahoma City. The first phase also includes 135,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 320 apartments and a 7,000-square-foot central green space. Phase II will feature 100,000 square feet of office space and an additional 85,000 square feet of retail space. Full completion is slated for next September. Veritas Development is the master developer of OAK.