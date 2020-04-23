REBusinessOnline

Gates Construction Delivers Seniors Housing Community in Naples, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast

The Pineapple House at Sapphire Lakes spans 115,381 square feet and offers an open-air courtyard, fitness center, massage areas, hydrotherapy room, pool, beauty salon, theater room, library, chapel, craft room, private dining room, clubroom bar and dining options that will include a bistro and an open-air patio.

NAPLES, FLA. — Gates Construction has delivered The Pineapple House at Sapphire Lakes, a two-story, 127-unit seniors housing community in Naples. The owner and operator is Senior Care Residence Sapphire Lakes at Naples LLC. The property spans 115,381 square feet and offers an open-air courtyard, fitness center, massage areas, hydrotherapy room, pool, beauty salon, theater room, library, chapel, craft room, private dining room, clubroom bar and dining options that will include a bistro and an open-air patio. The new community is located at 7901 Radio Road, seven miles east of downtown Naples. Michael Kerner, Development Consulting LLC and Phoenix Associates of South Florida Inc. designed the community.

