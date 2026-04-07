Tuesday, April 7, 2026
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655 Pearl is the only office property planned for the first collection of buildings within Pearl Square, a 2 million-square-foot mixed-use development underway in downtown Jacksonville.
DevelopmentFloridaMixed-UseOfficeSoutheast

Gateway Jax Plans Office Building at Pearl Square in Downtown Jacksonville, Taps JLL to Lead Leasing

by John Nelson

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Gateway Jax plans to break ground next year on 655 Pearl, a six-story trophy office building that will anchor the Pearl Square mixed-use development underway in downtown Jacksonville. Designed by Morris Adjmi Architects and BDG Architects, the property will offer 100,000 square feet of offices and amenity spaces and 25,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Gateway Jax has tapped Michael Loftin, Jesse Shimp and Mack Keasler of JLL to lead the leasing efforts at 655 Pearl, which is the only office component within the first collection of buildings at Pearl Square. There are currently five buildings under construction, including the redevelopment of the 110-room Ambassador Hotel.

At full build-out, the 2 million-square-foot mixed-use development will span nine city blocks and include 655 Pearl, the Ambassador Hotel, 1,250 apartments, more than a dozen restaurants and shops and a Publix grocery store. Gateway Jax plans to deliver 655 Pearl in 2028.

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