Gateway Jax Signs Publix to Anchor $2B Pearl Square Mixed-Use Development in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Gateway Jax has signed a lease with Publix to anchor Pearl Square, a 1.5 million-square-foot mixed-use development underway in downtown Jacksonville. The new Publix will span 31,000 square feet in a building that will also include a 15-story residential tower with 250 apartment units and 400 parking spaces. Gateway Jax and Corner Lot are expected to begin construction on the grocery store in summer 2026. Matthew Clark of Colliers handles the retail leasing assignment at Pearl Square on behalf of Gateway Jax.

Upon completion of Pearl Square, the $2 billion development will comprise 1,250 residential units, approximately 200,000 square feet of retailers and restaurants and a renovation of the 100-room Ambassador Hotel. The project will also include new public spaces and parks, widened and shaded sidewalks, as well as a curbless festival street with outdoor dining options. A timeline for completion has not been disclosed.

Gateway Jax is a locally based real estate development firm sponsored by JWB Real Estate Capital and DLP Capital.