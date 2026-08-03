Gateway Jax Signs Six Tenants at $1B Pearl Square Development in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Gateway Jax has signed six new tenants to leases at Peal Square, a 2 million-square-foot mixed-use project in downtown Jacksonville. The initial retail lineup for Vandeveer, the first mixed-use residential building within the district, will feature dining, wellness and lifestyle retailers and restaurants on the ground floor. The newly announced tenants include Bar Citra (2,000 square feet), Buchner’s Biergarten (outdoor patio space and food truck), PopUp Bagels (1,443 square feet), Go Greek Yogurt (1,141 square feet), JETSET Pilates (2,495 square feet) and Pearl Street Nails (2,032 square feet). Buchner’s Biergarten and JETSET Pilates will open this fall, with additional tenant openings anticipated to continue through early 2027.

The tenants join Publix, which will be the first new construction grocery store in the area in more than a decade, and Colletta, an Italian restaurant set to open within the newly restored Hotel Merrydelle, which is a redevelopment of the former Ambassador Hotel that will operate as a Tribute Portfolio by Marriott hotel.

Designed by architects including Morris Adjmi, SK+I, Elkus Manfredi and Cecconi Simone, Pearl Square will introduce more than 1,250 new apartments across four residential buildings, including 205 units at Vandeveer; 100,000 square feet of office space; the boutique Hotel Merrydelle; and more than 200,000 square feet of retail and dining, including over 20 shops and 15 restaurants.