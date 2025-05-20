Gateway Jax to Break Ground on Multifamily Building at $2B Pearl Square Mixed-Use Project in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Gateway Jax has unveiled plans to break ground on the second building at Pearl Square, a 1.5 million-square-foot mixed-used development underway in downtown Jacksonville. Following the groundbreaking of 515 Pearl in October 2024, 425 Beaver Street will feature 286 multifamily units, onsite parking and nearly 20,000 square feet of retail space.

The 425 Beaver Street project team includes SK+I Architecture, Elks Manfredi Architects, Cecconi Simone (interior designer); SK&A Structural Engineers; Lighthouse; and England-Thims & Miller (civil engineer). Jacksonville-based Faver Gray will serve as the general contractor, while the new parks and public spaces will be designed by Hoerr Schaudt.

Upon completion, Pearl Square will deliver more than 1,250 residential units; approximately 200,000 square feet of retail space; a 100-room boutique hotel; new public spaces, including widened and shaded sidewalks; public park spaces; and a signature curbless festival street with several outdoor dining options. Retail tenants at the development will include a full-service grocer and fitness club, as well as grab-and-go bodegas, restaurants and other daily service providers like salons and shops.

The full build-out of Gateway Jax’s holdings will total an estimated $2 billion in capital investment over the next decade. 425 Beaver Street will break ground on Thursday, May 29, and is slated for delivery in 2027.