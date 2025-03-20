Gateway Jax to Redevelop Historic Ambassador Hotel in Jacksonville as Part of $2B Pearl Square Project

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Locally based development firm Gateway Jax plans to redevelop the historic Ambassador Hotel located at 420 N. Julia St. in downtown Jacksonville. The developer, along with hotelier The Indigo Road Hospitality Group, will restore the 1924-era property into a hotel with at least 100 guestrooms, a high-end restaurant and bar, conference space and other amenities for business and leisure travelers.

In addition to the hotel, Gateway Jax purchased an adjacent land parcel where the company plans to deliver a 487-space parking garage, as well as the historic 404 N. Julia St. building that will be redeveloped in the future. The new hotel will be part of Gateway Jax’s eight-block, $2 billion Pearl Square mixed-use development. Gateway Jax, which is sponsored by DLP Capital and JWB Real Estate Capital, manages a private equity fund focused on downtown Jacksonville developments.