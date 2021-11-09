Gateway Studios to Break Ground on $130M Campus in Chesterfield, Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Missouri

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Gateway Studios & Production Services is scheduled to break ground this Thursday, Nov. 11, on its new $130 million campus in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. When complete, the 32-acre project will be the largest production services and rehearsal facility of its kind in the country, according to Gateway Studios. The project will include a hotel and four studios that will accommodate the development and creation of arena-size tours, movie and television productions as well as corporate events. The development will employ more than 100 music and production professionals upon completion, which is slated for the first quarter of 2023.