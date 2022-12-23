Gateway Ventures, McShane Deliver 343-Unit Apartment Community in Huntsville

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Multifamily, Southeast

Laurel at Dry Creek, which sits on 20 acres in Huntsville, Ala., features 16 apartment and townhome buildings.

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — McShane Construction Co. has completed the construction of Laurel at Dry Creek, a 343-unit apartment community in Huntsville. The developer is Gateway Ventures Real Estate. Sitting on 20 acres, the property comprises 16 apartment and townhome buildings housing units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Designed by Dynamik Design, Laurel at Dry Creek features 7,000 square feet of amenity space, including a fitness center, pool, fire pit, pickleball courts, hammock garden, car wash, dog park and pet-grooming station. The community was 85 percent leased at the time of delivery.