Gateway Ventures, McShane Deliver 343-Unit Apartment Community in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — McShane Construction Co. has completed the construction of Laurel at Dry Creek, a 343-unit apartment community in Huntsville. The developer is Gateway Ventures Real Estate. Sitting on 20 acres, the property comprises 16 apartment and townhome buildings housing units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Designed by Dynamik Design, Laurel at Dry Creek features 7,000 square feet of amenity space, including a fitness center, pool, fire pit, pickleball courts, hammock garden, car wash, dog park and pet-grooming station. The community was 85 percent leased at the time of delivery.
