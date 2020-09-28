Gatsby Enterprises Acquires Newly Built Office Campus in South Florida for $80M

DiVosta Towers is located at 3874 Kyoto Gardens Drive, 12 miles north of downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. — Gatsby Enterprises has acquired DiVosta Towers, a two-building office campus in Palm Beach Gardens, for $80 million. The buildings comprise 220,000 square feet and offer 889 parking spaces. The buildings also feature 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, car charging stations and a full-time concierge. The seller, Gardens Corporate Center LLC, which is an affiliate of DiVosta Investments, delivered the campus in 2019. The asset was 70 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including JP Morgan and Comiter, Singer, Baseman & Braun LLP. The New York City-based buyer has hired Jon Blunk of Tower Commercial Real Estate to oversee leasing for both buildings. DiVosta Towers is located at 3874 Kyoto Gardens Drive, 12 miles north of downtown West Palm Beach.