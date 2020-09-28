REBusinessOnline

Gatsby Enterprises Acquires Newly Built Office Campus in South Florida for $80M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

DiVosta Towers is located at 3874 Kyoto Gardens Drive, 12 miles north of downtown West Palm Beach, Fla.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. — Gatsby Enterprises has acquired DiVosta Towers, a two-building office campus in Palm Beach Gardens, for $80 million. The buildings comprise 220,000 square feet and offer 889 parking spaces. The buildings also feature 10-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, car charging stations and a full-time concierge. The seller, Gardens Corporate Center LLC, which is an affiliate of DiVosta Investments, delivered the campus in 2019. The asset was 70 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including JP Morgan and Comiter, Singer, Baseman & Braun LLP. The New York City-based buyer has hired Jon Blunk of Tower Commercial Real Estate to oversee leasing for both buildings. DiVosta Towers is located at 3874 Kyoto Gardens Drive, 12 miles north of downtown West Palm Beach.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  