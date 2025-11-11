Gatsby Florida to Develop 220,000 SF Office Tower in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. — Gatsby Florida plans to develop The Modern at Palm Beach Gardens, a 220,000-square-foot office tower in South Florida. The real estate development firm plans to break ground on The Modern in January and deliver the eight-story property in late 2027.

Darryl Kaplan of Darryl R. Kaplan Co. is handling the leasing of the project and has preleased approximately 25 percent of the tower’s gross leasable area. Gatsby Florida expects a “rapid lease-up” due to an expected exodus from New York City by major corporations.

The Modern will feature a 10,000-square-foot fine dining restaurant, a 4,000-square-foot casual dining eatery and an additional 7,000 square feet of retail space situated under an adjacent 838-space parking garage. Planned amenities include a large rooftop patio with covered seating, a wet bar and restrooms, as well as a fitness center with full-service locker rooms and a media/conference center.