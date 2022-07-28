Gatsby to Develop 200,000 SF PGA Tower Office Building in Palm Beach Gardens

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Office, Southeast

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA. — Gatsby FL, a division of New York City-based family investment firm Gatsby Enterprises, plans to build PGA Tower, a 200,000-square-foot office building in Palm Beach Gardens. Chris Smith with CBRE and Darryl Kaplan of Darryl R Kaplan Co. represented Gatsby in the land acquisition. Smith will be handling leasing along with CBRE’s John Criddle and Joe Freitas. Situated on seven acres near the intersection of PGA and RCA boulevards, the eight-story office building will feature column-free, 25,000-square-foot floor plates; fine dining restaurants; 7,000 square feet of quick-serve restaurants and retail; a fitness center; and 1,000 covered garage parking spots along with EV charging stations. PGA Tower’s offices will feature 10-foot, floor-to-ceiling windows with hurricane-resistant glass, full generator back-ups and building top signage. Gatsby, which also owns the nearby DiVosta Towers and 800 Brickell in Miami, anticipates tenant delivery beginning in first-quarter 2024.