Gauge Real Estate Begins Construction on 192,660 SF Industrial Project in Southeast Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Gauge Real Estate Partners has begun construction of a 192,660-square-foot industrial project in southeast Houston. Gauge Southgate will consist of three front- and rear-load buildings that will range in size from 33,600 to 81,900 square feet and feature 28- to 32-foot clear heights, as well as a total of 49 dock-high doors, 139 car parking spaces and roughly 7,500 square feet of office space. Stream Realty Partners is marketing the project for lease. Delivery is slated for the second quarter of 2025.