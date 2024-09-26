Thursday, September 26, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Gauge-Southgate-Houston
The site of Gauge Southgate, a new industrial project in southeast Houston, offers proximity to key hubs of industrial activity, including Bayport Container Terminal, Barbour’s Cut Container Terminal and Hobby Airport.
DevelopmentIndustrialTexas

Gauge Real Estate Begins Construction on 192,660 SF Industrial Project in Southeast Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Locally based developer Gauge Real Estate Partners has begun construction of a 192,660-square-foot industrial project in southeast Houston. Gauge Southgate will consist of three front- and rear-load buildings that will range in size from 33,600 to 81,900 square feet and feature 28- to 32-foot clear heights, as well as a total of 49 dock-high doors, 139 car parking spaces and roughly 7,500 square feet of office space. Stream Realty Partners is marketing the project for lease. Delivery is slated for the second quarter of 2025.

You may also like

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 120,440 SF Industrial Lease...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 76-Room Hotel...

Shawmut Design & Construction Completes $106M Academic Project...

Hankin Group Breaks Ground on 96-Unit Multifamily Project...

EQT Exeter Purchases 1.1 MSF USA Parkway Distribution...

GID Industrial Acquires 105,469 SF Trolley Industrial Center...

Subtext to Develop 259-Unit Apartment Complex in Suburban...

Hall Structured Finance Provides $21.9M Loan for Construction...

BroadRange Logistics Signs 1.2 MSF Industrial Lease in...