Gauge Real Estate Breaks Ground on 95,886 SF Industrial Project in North Houston

HOUSTON — Gauge Real Estate Partners has broken ground on Gauge Interwood Logistics, a 95,886-square-foot industrial project in Houston. The site spans seven acres within the 440-acre Interwood Business Park on the city’s north side. The standalone, rear-load facility will feature 32-foot clear heights, 180-foot truck court depths, 19 trailer stalls and an ESFR sprinkler system. Powers Brown Architecture designed the project, and Rosenberger Construction is serving as the general contractor. Delivery is slated for early 2024.